Man jailed after police found £60,000 worth of drugs in his car boot during a roadside stop near Harborough
He was jailed for six months and his cannabis will be destroyed
A man has been jailed after he was stopped by police near Market Harborough with up to £60,000 worth of drugs in his car boot.
Klaus Dalipi, 29, was pulled up by police in a grey Volkswagen Passat on the A14 at Kelmarsh at about 2.30pm on Friday June 11, a court heard.
He was arrested after officers found a big bag of cannabis in his boot.
The stash of drugs - which weighed 4.5kg (10lbs) – had a street value of up to £59,830.
Dalipi, of no fixed address, admitted possessing cannabis with intent to supply at Northampton magistrates’ court.
He was jailed for six months and his cannabis will be destroyed.