Man jailed after police found £60,000 worth of drugs in his car boot during a roadside stop near Harborough

A man has been jailed after he was stopped by police near Market Harborough with up to £60,000 worth of drugs in his car boot.

Klaus Dalipi, 29, was pulled up by police in a grey Volkswagen Passat on the A14 at Kelmarsh at about 2.30pm on Friday June 11, a court heard.

He was arrested after officers found a big bag of cannabis in his boot.

The stash of drugs - which weighed 4.5kg (10lbs) – had a street value of up to £59,830.

Dalipi, of no fixed address, admitted possessing cannabis with intent to supply at Northampton magistrates’ court.