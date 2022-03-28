Man in court accused of drug-driving near Lutterworth

Carl Newson, 33, of Windsor Way, Broughton Astley, has been charged with two counts of driving a motor vehicle with a proportion of a specified controlled drug above the specified limit, said police.

A man appeared at court today (Monday) accused of drug-driving.

Carl Newson, 33, of Windsor Way, Broughton Astley, has been charged with two counts of driving a motor vehicle with a proportion of a specified controlled drug above the specified limit.

The offences are alleged to have been committed on October 25, 2021 “in the area” of Cromwell Close, Walcote, near Lutterworth.

Newson pleaded guilty to one of the charges and not guilty to the other one when he appeared at Leicester magistrates’ court today.