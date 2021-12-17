Man has to have his eye socket re-built after attack outside Harborough pub
Police are issuing a new appeal for information after a man attacked outside a Market Harborough pub has had to have his eye socket re-built.
The 26-year-old victim suffered a fractured eye socket and deep shock after he was knocked to the ground and kicked in the face during the vicious late-night assault.
The incident happened behind the Kings Head pub in Market Harborough town centre at about 1.45am on Saturday November 20.
There were a number of people about at the time and police are appealing for any eye-witnesses to contact them.
If you can help you are being asked to call Det Con Nicholas Cox on 101, quoting crime number 21*676258.