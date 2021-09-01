Man fined and sacked from his job after being caught red-handed dumping piles of leaflets in Harborough

A man in his 60s has been fined £400 after he was caught red-handed dumping piles of leaflets in Market Harborough.

The litter lout has also ended up paying for the offence twice – after he lost his job too.

He landed up in hot water after a shocked eye-witness tipped off Harborough council that he was dumping leaflets on Lubenham Hill, Market Harborough.

The council immediately swung into action and contacted the company named on the flyers.

They insisted they had paid the man to deliver the leaflets to people’s homes, not pile them up on the street.

The company told the council they had now “terminated his employment” as a result of his actions.

The man, from Milton Keynes, admitted the offence when questioned.

He was handed a £400 fixed penalty notice.

“The council thanked the witness and company for helping with its investigation. The council's award-winning Tip Off campaign has helped catch and fine a number of people responsible for fly-tipping in the Harborough district,” said the council.