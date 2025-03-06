Man dies after being hit by lorry on A14 near Harborough district

Detectives are appealing for witnesses and dash-cam footage after a man died following a collision on the A14 near the Harborough district.

At around 3.35pm on Wednesday, March 5, a man got out of a vehicle in a layby on the A14 westbound, near the Catthorpe interchange.

He was then in collision with a Volvo HGV on the westbound carriageway and was sadly declared dead at the scene.

The road was closed in both directions between junction one for Welford and the M1/M6. It reopened around six hours later at 9.15pm.

At around 3.35pm on Wednesday, March 5, a man got out of a vehicle in a layby on the A14 westbound, near the Catthorpe interchange. Image: Google/pic library

Officers are asking any witnesses or anyone with relevant dash-cam footage to get in touch by emailing [email protected] or calling the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, or Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Please quote incident number 25000129693 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.

Anyone affected by or witness to a fatal or serious road traffic collision can seek support from Voice Road Harm. Find out more: https://www.voicenorthants.org/roadharm/

