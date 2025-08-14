Man charged with burglary and theft following ‘suspicious incidents’ in Harborough parish

The suspect is awaiting trial.

A suspect has been charged after ‘suspicious incidents’ in a Harborough parish.

Police say a man has been charged after what they describe as a ‘series of suspicious incidents’ in Frisby, last week.

A spokesperson said: “A male suspect has now been charged with attempted burglary, burglary, and theft. A 58-year-old man has been formally charged and is now remanded into custody at HMP, awaiting trial.”

Police have thanked the community and say they will deliver updates as the case progresses.