A man has been charged with attempted murder following a stabbing in Claybrooke Magna yesterday morning (Thursday).

The victim suffered stab wound injuries in the incident and was taken to hospital. He has since been discharged.

Jonathon Ayres, aged 39, of Woodcutter Lane, Claybrooke Magna, has been charged with the attempted murder of a man.

Ayres is also charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm of another man and assault occasioning actual bodily harm of a woman in connection with the same incident. The man and woman did not suffer serious injuries.

Ayres is also charged with possession of an offensive weapon, namely a knife.