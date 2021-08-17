Man charged over devastating cyber-attack on computer systems at a Harborough school
The cyber attack stopped students taking part in remote learning for almost a week
A man has been accused of carrying out a devastating cyber-attack on computer systems at a Market Harborough secondary school earlier this year.
Adam Georgeson, 28, has been charged with two counts of Computer Misuse following the high-tech attack on Welland Park Academy on Welland Park Road on January 16.
Georgeson, of Robin Lane, Wellingborough, is due to appear at Loughborough magistrates’ court on Wednesday September 1.
The cyber attack stopped students taking part in remote learning for almost a week as the incident was investigated by Leicestershire Police’s crack Cyber Crime Unit.