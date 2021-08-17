Man charged over devastating cyber-attack on computer systems at a Harborough school

The cyber attack took place at the Welland Park Academy on January 16.

A man has been accused of carrying out a devastating cyber-attack on computer systems at a Market Harborough secondary school earlier this year.

Adam Georgeson, 28, has been charged with two counts of Computer Misuse following the high-tech attack on Welland Park Academy on Welland Park Road on January 16.

Georgeson, of Robin Lane, Wellingborough, is due to appear at Loughborough magistrates’ court on Wednesday September 1.