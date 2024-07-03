File image

A man has been charged after three people were seriously assaulted in Desborough.

Jordan Scott, age 24 of Union Street in Desborough, was arrested just before 6.40pm on Saturday (June 29) after two men and a woman were assaulted at a house in Paddock Lane.

He has now been charged with two counts of wounding with intent, one count of possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and one count of assault by beating.

