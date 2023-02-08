Man charged following fight in Harborough town centre
Joe Connors of Leicester Road, Market Harborough has been charged with wounding/inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent.
A man has been charged following the investigation into a fight in Harborough’s High Street.
The 22-year-old was arrested following the fight which happened in May.
The victim was discharged from hospital after being treated for serious injuries.
Mr Connors has been bailed to appear at Leicester Magistrates' Court on March 3.