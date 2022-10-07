Man caught littering Harborough area with hundreds of pornographic images

A man has been caught littering the Harborough area with hundreds of pornographic images.

And now, as part of his punishment, he has been ordered to help with litter picking in the area.

Police received numerous reports of the images on A4 paper in the areas including around the villages of Billesdon, Tilton on the Hill and Hungarton, as well as areas in Rutland.

And following an investigation between police officers across both counties, a 62-year-old man from Oakham was arrested under the Indecent Displays Controls Act 1981.and admitted the offence of displaying indecent matter.

A spokesperson for the police forces said: "Hundreds of images had been found by residents and reported to police. It is reported the images had been found over a significant period of time.

"The man admitted the offence of displaying indecent matter and was given a conditional caution by police – the conditional caution involves assisting with litter picking in the area. No charge has been made."

Police Constable Kelly Tones said: “These offences were understandably causing much upset and anger for local residents. Thanks to public reporting and to support from our partners, including Rutland community partnership scheme, we were able to carry out an investigation. In the circumstances, the conditional caution was the appropriate action to take.