Man arrested on suspicion of murdering a woman in Harborough is to answer bail at the start of September

Elaine Geoghegan

A man arrested on suspicion of murdering a woman found dead in her garden in Market Harborough is to answer bail at the start of September, it’s emerged this afternoon.

The 71-year-old man, who has not been named, is currently on bail until Thursday September 2 over the mystery death of Elaine Geoghegan, Leicestershire Police said.

It’s not known at the moment if the suspect will be charged over her death, have his bail extended or another course of action is taken, police told the Harborough Mail.

The man was arrested by detectives investigating 70-year-old Elaine’s death on Thursday November 19 last year.

The pensioner was detained after the much-loved mother and grandmother was discovered dead in a pond in her back garden in Shelland Close, Market Harborough, on Monday August 12, 2019.

He was questioned by detectives about Elaine’s death before being bailed within 24 hours of being arrested.

Elaine’s devastated daughter Nicola Higgs paid a poignant tribute to her mum at the time.

Issuing a statement through police, Nicola said: “We would like to thank everyone for their kind messages at this time.

“Our Mum and the children’s Nan is still very sadly missed by us every day and we kindly ask that our privacy is respected at this very difficult time.”

Police were called at 12.17pm on August 12, 2019 by the ambulance service after Elaine was tragically found face down in a pond.

The mother-of-two and grandmother was pronounced dead at the scene.

A detailed post mortem examination concluded that the cause of her death was “unexplained”.

Det Insp Nicole Main, of East Midlands Special Operations Unit Major Crime Team, led the highly-complex murder inquiry codenamed Operation Kilter last November.

“Our investigation remains ongoing.

“At this stage we are not looking for anyone else in connection with the death.

“But we encourage anyone with information about what happened that day in August last year to come forward.

“I know 15 months is a long time and it is hard to remember what you might have been doing that day,” said Det Insp Main last November.

“But, for the sake of Elaine’s devastated family, I am asking you to cast your mind back.

“Did you see or hear anything unusual that day?

“Did you see Elaine that morning?

“Any information - no matter how insignificant you think it may be - could prove vital to our investigation.