Man arrested in connection with shop burglary in Harborough
A man has been arrested in connection with a shop burglary in Market Harborough.
Police were called to Armcandy Bag Co in Adam and Eve Street shortly after 3am on Friday October 21 following a report stock had been taken.
It was established two people had left in a car, which then collided with a hedge before they made off from the scene on foot.
The stock which had been taken was found in the vehicle, which was recovered.
Today (Thursday November 3) a 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of burglary other than dwelling.
Sergeant Pete Jelbert, from the Harborough and Wigston Neighbourhood Policing Area (NPA), said: “I’m pleased someone has been arrested in connection with this incident and our enquiries are continuing.
“Therefore I’d ask anyone with information who has not yet come forward to do so. Any details you’re able to provide could help.”
You can pass on information by visiting https://www.leics.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/ and quoting reference 22*614070. Alternatively call 101.