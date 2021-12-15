Man arrested in connection with armed robbery in Harborough

A man has been arrested after a shop in Market Harborough was targeted by two armed robbers on Monday night.

The 39-year-old man from Market Harborough was detained by police after the busy Spar store on Coventry Road was robbed.

The suspect is today being questioned by detectives about the robbery.

Two men went into the popular Spar shop and threatened staff with “bladed weapons” – believed to be knives - before stealing a quantity of cigarettes.

The robbers sped off in a grey hatchback-type vehicle towards Farndon Road.

No one was hurt during the shocking incident.

Officers are appealing to anyone in the area on Monday evening and who has any information about the crime to contact police.

And anyone driving in Coventry Road at the time who may have dashcam footage of the drama is also being asked to get in touch with officers.