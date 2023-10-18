Man arrested for multiple drugs offences after crash between car and two motorbikes near Lutterworth

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man has been arrested on suspicion of multiple drugs offences after a crash between a car and two motorbikes near Lutterworth.

Police were called to Watling Street in Shawell shortly before 3.30pm on Saturday (October 14).

Emergency services discovered there had been a collision between the vehicles.

A man was taken to hospital with leg injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening at this time.

Officers conducted a drugs test at the scene and a 25-year-old man from Leamington was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of drugs.

Shortly afterwards, a quantity of what is believed to be class A and class B drugs were found on the man.

He was further arrested on suspicion of possessing class A drugs, possessing class B or C drugs, and possession with intent to supply drugs – other than class A.