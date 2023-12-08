Police found the woman unresponsive inside a house in Fleckney Road. She was declared dead at the scene.

A man has been arrested after a woman was found dead in Kibworth Beauchamp.

Police were called to an address in Fleckney Road by the East Midlands Ambulance Service shortly after 7.30am yesterday (Thursday December 7) following a report a woman had been found unresponsive inside the property. She was declared dead at the scene.

Following further enquiries yesterday, a 26-year-old man from Kibworth was arrested and remains in custody at this time.

Detectives from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit’s (EMSOU) major crime team said they have launched an investigation.

Detective Inspector Mark Parish, from EMSOU, said: “Our investigation to establish the circumstances of what happened is continuing today and officers will remain in the area carrying out further enquiries. I would like to reassure the local community that we are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident.

“I’d urge anyone who has information that they think could help – no matter how insignificant you think it might be – to contact police.”

You can pass on information by visiting https://www.leics.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/ and quoting reference 23*753179.