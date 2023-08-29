Man arrested after police cordon off area near Harborough pub following assault

A man has been arrested on suspicion of GBH following an assault outside the The Freemasons Arms pub in Harborough.

The attack reportedly took place outside the pub on St Mary’s Road around 11pm on Sunday (August 27) and saw a 40-year-old man taken to hospital with a head injury. His condition was described as stable.

A 39-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and has been released on bail pending further enquiries.