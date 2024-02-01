Man arrested after large scale drug raid by police at flat in Market Harborough
The area at the back of the flats remains cordoned off.
A man has been arrested after a large scale police raid at a flat in Market Harborough.
Many officers took part in the search at Edwin Court on Kettering Road today (Thursday) and the area at the back remains cordoned off.
Forensic teams and Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service were also at the scene.
Leicestershire Police have confirmed that a 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of production of a class A drug.
“He remains in custody and a scene preservation remains in place while enquiries continue,” a spokesperson added.