Man appears in court accused of possessing cannabis and cocaine near Lutterworth

A man has appeared at court accused of possessing cannabis and cocaine after he was arrested near Lutterworth on Monday night (October 25).

Carl Newson, 32, was charged with possession of cannabis and cocaine at Leicester magistrates’ court yesterday (Tuesday).

He was also accused of failing to appear at court on a previous occasion after he was arrested in Walcote by Lutterworth-based police officers.

Newson was bailed to reappear at Leicester magistrates’ court on Monday December 6 as his case was adjourned.