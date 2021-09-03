Man appears in court accused of cyber-attack on a Harborough school’s computer network

Welland Park Academy

A man accused of carrying out a devastating cyber-attack on a Market Harborough school’s computer network earlier this year has appeared in court.

Adam Georgeson, 28, is charged with two counts of Computer Misuse after the incident at Welland Park Academy on Welland Park Road in January.

Georgeson, of Robin Lane, Wellingborough, did not enter a plea at Loughborough magistrates’ court.

The case has been referred to Leicester Crown Court.