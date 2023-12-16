Man and woman found dead at their home in village near Market Harborough

At this stage police are not looking for anyone else in connection with the deaths

A man and woman have been found dead at their village home near Market Harborough.

Detectives said they are investigating the circumstances surrounding their deaths in Saddington.

A spokesperson for Leicestershire Police said: "Police were called to the address in Smeeton Road at 11.27am yesterday (Friday December 15) by East Midlands Ambulance Service following the report of a man and a woman deceased within the address.

"An investigation is being carried out into the circumstances surrounding the deaths and the events leading up to the incident."

A police cordon remains on at the property while the investigation continues.

Detective Inspector David Greenhalgh, from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit major crime team, said: “Our investigation is very much ongoing as detectives are working to understand what happened and lead to the deaths of these two people.

“I would like to reassure the wider public that at this time we do not believe anyone else was involved in the incident.