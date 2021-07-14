Man admits stealing car and smashing into a house in Market Harborough

The scene of the crash.

A man has admitted stealing a car and seriously damaging other vehicles before smashing into a house in Market Harborough - causing over £10,000 damage.

Alfie McCracken, 29, appeared at Leicester Crown Court after he was arrested by police investigating the heart-stopping incident last July.

The black Vauxhall Corsa he stole ended up straddled on top of a silver car after he ploughed through a wall and hit vehicles in the car park next to the Cinnamon Lounge on Northampton Road.

The amazing drama happened just before 4am on Thursday July 16 last year.

McCracken, of New Street, Desborough, pleaded guilty to Aggravated Vehicle Taking, during which the vehicle was driven dangerously on Lenthall Square, Bath Street, and Northampton Road.

He was released on conditional bail and is due to be sentenced next month.

Speaking just hours after the crash, a terrified young mum said she was shaken wide awake as the stolen car being chased by police hurtled into the side of her house on Northampton Road.

Talking to the Harborough Mail, the stunned woman, who’s in her 30s, said last July: “It was absolutely terrifying.

“I’m still trying to come to terms with what happened – it still hardly seems real.”

The mum-of-one, who lives beside the Cinnamon Lounge restaurant, told how the incredible drama unfolded.

“I was in bed asleep when I heard this tremendous explosion.

“It sounded as if a bomb had gone off, it was that loud.

“I jumped straight out of bed and dashed downstairs,” said the woman.

“All I could see were flashing blue lights lighting up the darkness – there were five police cars straight there on the spot.

“Blue lights were flashing up and down the road.

“The police were obviously chasing this car and they were there instantly.

“I could hear police officers telling stunned residents who had gone out into the street to go back inside their homes for their own safety.

“The driver was stuck fast in his seat because his car was wedged right up beside my house – they couldn’t move.”

The drama happened after the Corsa was taken from a business premises in nearby Grenville Gardens at about 3.40am.

“I was lucky because amazingly the driver managed to swerve between a massive tree and a lamp-post before demolishing the wall.

“They must have been going at some speed because the impact and the devastation were huge,” said the mum, who has a two-year-old daughter.

“If they had veered just a few feet to the other side they’d have gone straight through my front window!

“The car was inches away from taking down my side wall, it’s only thin-skinned.

“And that wall supports my little girl’s bedroom.