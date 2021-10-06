Man accused of stealing boxes of perfume worth over £760 from a town centre shop in Harborough
A man has been accused of stealing boxes of perfume worth over £760 from a town centre shop in Market Harborough.
Thomas Gaffney, 47, is charged with breaking into Savers health and beauty store on the town’s High Street in the early hours of Friday September 17.
Gaffney, of Landseer Court, Corby, was remanded into custody after he was arrested by police.
The alleged burglar is now due to appear at Leicester magistrates’ court later this week.