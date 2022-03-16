Man accused of drink-driving after late-night crash in Harborough
He was arrested by police after a collision on Bath Street, Market Harborough, just after midnight
By Red Williams
Wednesday, 16th March 2022, 10:01 am
A Desborough man has been accused of drink-driving after two vehicles were damaged in a late-night crash in Market Harborough yesterday (Tuesday).
Kenneth McGinty, 24, of Burghley Close, Desborough, is to appear at Leicester magistrates' court on Wednesday March 30 charged with drink-driving.
McGinty was arrested by police after a collision on Bath Street, Market Harborough, just after midnight yesterday.
“Two vehicles were damaged during the incident,” said Leicestershire Police today.
“No one was injured.”