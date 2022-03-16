Man accused of drink-driving after late-night crash in Harborough

A Desborough man has been accused of drink-driving after two vehicles were damaged in a late-night crash in Market Harborough yesterday (Tuesday).

Kenneth McGinty, 24, of Burghley Close, Desborough, is to appear at Leicester magistrates' court on Wednesday March 30 charged with drink-driving.

McGinty was arrested by police after a collision on Bath Street, Market Harborough, just after midnight yesterday.

“Two vehicles were damaged during the incident,” said Leicestershire Police today.