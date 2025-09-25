Man, 20, charged with attempted murder following stabbing in Harborough

By News Reporter
Published 25th Sep 2025, 17:52 BST
A 20-year-old man has been charged with one count of attempted murder following a stabbing in Market Harborough in July.

Henry Gaskin was also charged with two counts of possession of a knife blade/sharp pointed article yesterday (Wednesday September 24) having been arrested on Tuesday.

The charges relate to a report to police on the night of Saturday July 19 that a man had presented at Market Harborough police station with a stab wound injury.

Gaskin, of Bodkin Row in Oakthorpe, appeared at Leicester Magistrates’ Court this morning (Thursday) and is due to appear at Leicester Crown Court at a later date.

The person or people named in this post have been charged with an offence(s) and will be appearing in court.

Nothing should be posted that could prejudice upcoming proceedings which is why we have removed the option to comment.

