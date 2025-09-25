Man, 20, charged with attempted murder following stabbing in Harborough

A 20-year-old man has been charged with one count of attempted murder following a stabbing in Market Harborough in July.

Henry Gaskin was also charged with two counts of possession of a knife blade/sharp pointed article yesterday (Wednesday September 24) having been arrested on Tuesday.

The charges relate to a report to police on the night of Saturday July 19 that a man had presented at Market Harborough police station with a stab wound injury.

Gaskin, of Bodkin Row in Oakthorpe, appeared at Leicester Magistrates’ Court this morning (Thursday) and is due to appear at Leicester Crown Court at a later date.

