You are being urged to make your voice heard on policing in the biggest-ever study on crime staged in Leicestershire.

Rupert Matthews, the county’s Police and Crime Commissioner, is launching the huge consultation to find out what people here want and need to make them safer.

Mr Matthews has written to every household on the Leicestershire Police patch to raise awareness of his Police and Crime Plan.

It will be the key blueprint for policing in Leicestershire over the next four years, setting out “ambitious safety goals” to be met by Chief Constable Simon Cole and his force.

"I know local people have a lot to say on the safety of our communities and I want to learn from their experiences.

“This is an opportunity to play an active role in the future of policing in this county and make a difference.

"I will not pretend I can deliver a ‘one size fits all' plan that solves every distinct problem in our neighbourhoods,” said Mr Matthews, of Kibworth Beauchamp.

“But I am serious about meeting the needs of our communities in the way that people want.

“This means extra police officers, more support for victims of crime, better relationships with local neighbourhood teams and the right resources in place to meet the needs of our rural towns and villages.

"Police and crime commissioners are not responsible for catching burglars.

“But they do make important, high-level decisions about how policing is organised and how we should spend taxpayer's money to protect our county and its people.

"We shape the future with your help.

“I invite every resident to get behind our police force, take interest in keeping our diverse communities safe and support our efforts to improve lives by sharing your views."

Following consultation, the PCC's Police and Crime Plan is subject to approval from the Police and Crime Panel.

If formally agreed, the Plan will be published later in the year.