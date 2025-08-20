Machete and knife recovered after police river search in Harborough - man arrested

By News Reporter
Published 20th Aug 2025, 10:21 BST
A suspect has been arrested over an incident involving a machete and knife in Harborough.

After the machete was taken off the streets, officers searched part of the River Welland and located the second knife.

Most Popular

Leicestershire Police have not released any further information about the incident, which happened on Sunday August 17, but Sergeant Davies from Market Harborough Police said: "Officers from Market Harborough dealt with an incident which involved this machete.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"A big thank you to Sergeant Eaves and her team for not only getting this item off our streets but also assisting with arresting the suspect."

Officers searched part of the River Welland and located the second knife. (Photo: Market Harborough Police).placeholder image
Officers searched part of the River Welland and located the second knife. (Photo: Market Harborough Police).

They added: "The investigation is ongoing however one male has been arrested for numerous offences.

"Timely reminder that we have knife amnesty bins placed in the front enquiry office at Market Harborough and Wigston Police station."

Anyone with information can call Leicestershire Police on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice