Lutterworth police launch investigation after seizing a stolen car
Lutterworth police are launching an investigation after seizing a stolen car in the area.
Neighbourhood officers based in the Harborough district town are carrying out enquiries after finding and recovering the red saloon on Saturday afternoon.
They were stop-checked by officers after being caught out by Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras.
As well as having to trudge home they’ll also get six penalty points slapped on their driving licence and be fined £300.