Lutterworth man banned from football matches for three years following pub brawl in Leicester

By The Newsroom
Published 13th Aug 2024, 16:46 BST
Updated 13th Aug 2024, 16:47 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A man from Lutterworth has been banned from football matches for three years after being involved in a brawl following a Leicester City match.

Todd Frake, aged 20, of Pine Close, Lutterworth, was ordered to pay a £116 fine, £85 in costs and a £46 victim surcharge as well as the three-year football banning order.

Frake pleaded guilty to an offence under section 5 of the Public Order Act 1986, described as displaying threatening/ abusive/ insulting words or behaviour, or disorderly behaviour in a public place with the intent or likelihood of causing a breach of peace or harassment, alarm or distress to others.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He was among 16 men, between the ages of 18 and 64, who received a ban after a fight broke out outside a Leicester pub in May last year. It followed the match between Leicester City and West Ham United on the final day of the football season.

16 men were sentenced all together.16 men were sentenced all together.
16 men were sentenced all together.

PC David Stevens is Leicestershire Police’s dedicated football officer. He said: “Thousands of home and away fans attend the King Power Stadium and the surrounding city each season without any issue.

“Unfortunately, there are a small number of people who choose to be violent and cause disorder. There is no place for this type of behaviour, and it will not be tolerated by police or the club. Anyone who is found to be involved in fighting could face being prosecuted and banned from attending matches in the future.”