Lutterworth driver ignores police warnings to tax his car - so police seize his vehicle
Wednesday, 3rd November 2021, 4:58 pm
A driver has had his car seized by police in Lutterworth this afternoon (Wednesday) after he ignored previous warnings by officers to tax the black Citroen.
"Driver (was) advised about his tax previously," said Harborough Police.
"(He) didn’t take that advice so vehicle seized today by Lutterworth officers."
This is one of many vehicles that officers have recently taken off the road in the county.