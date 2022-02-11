Lutterworth-based police seize stolen quad bike – the third stolen vehicle they’ve recovered in three weeks

Lutterworth-based police seized this stolen quad bike last night (Thursday) – the third stolen vehicle they’ve recovered in three weeks.

Officers seized the specialist four-wheel vehicle “at least two M1 junctions off their patch”, said Harborough police.

The high-value quad bike, which was hidden in thick woodland, was spotted by an eagle-eyed officer backed up by a police force drone, said police.