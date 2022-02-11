Lutterworth-based police seize stolen quad bike – the third stolen vehicle they’ve recovered in three weeks
The high-value quad was hidden in thick woodland and was spotted by an eagle-eyed officer
Friday, 11th February 2022, 9:57 am
Lutterworth-based police seized this stolen quad bike last night (Thursday) – the third stolen vehicle they’ve recovered in three weeks.
Officers seized the specialist four-wheel vehicle “at least two M1 junctions off their patch”, said Harborough police.
The high-value quad bike, which was hidden in thick woodland, was spotted by an eagle-eyed officer backed up by a police force drone, said police.
“Three stolen vehicles recovered in three weeks,” said police.