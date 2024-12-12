Lifetime ban for Lutterworth teacher who made indecent images of children and downloaded pornographic pictures while on school premises

A Lutterworth teacher who made indecent images of children and downloaded pornographic pictures while on school premises has been banned from teaching for life.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Daniel Smith worked at Lutterworth College from August 2021, and was arrested in April the following year.

Smith, who worked as a computer science teacher, was arrested on suspicion of possession of child porn images and later convicted of “possessing extreme pornographic images” and making indecent photographs of children at Leicester Magistrates Court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Smith has now been banned from teaching for life, documents published this week reveal.

He was sentenced to a two-year community order, 100 hours unpaid work, 40 days rehabilitation activity and made subject to a sexual harm prevention order for five years.

The Teaching Regulation Agency ruled Smith’s offences “could have had an impact on the safety and security of pupils and members of the public”. By downloading the pornography at work, his actions created a “risk of children being able to access those images”, the panel overseeing his misconduct hearing added.

There was also “no evidence” to show Smith, who did not attend the hearing, had “remorse” for his actions, the panel ruled. This demonstrated there was “some risk of the repetition of this behaviour” which, in turn, would put “at risk the future wellbeing of pupils” should Smith be allowed to return to teaching, added Sarah Buxcey, who decided on the misconduct outcome.

However, the panel did acknowledge that Smith “appeared to be of previous good character”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ultimately, Ms Buxcey ruled Smith should be barred from teaching “indefinitely” and would not be able to ask for his ban to be lifted in the future. He will not be able to teach at any school, sixth form college, relevant youth accommodation or children’s home in England. He has the right to appeal this decision within 28 days.

Smith pleaded guilty to the two offences. He was convicted of possessing extreme pornographic images and of making indecent photographs of children on Wednesday, March 29, 2023. He was sentenced to a two-year community order, 100 hours unpaid work, 40 days rehabilitation activity and made subject to a sexual harm prevention order for five years.