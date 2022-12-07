Leicestershire supply teacher and private tutor jailed after admitting a number of child sexual offences

John Royley

A Leicestershire teacher has been jailed for five years after admitting a number of child sexual offences.

Police began investigating John Royley, who worked as a supply teacher and private tutor both in and out of Leicestershire, back in April 2020 when a report was made in relation to a man engaging in sexual communication with an 11-year-old girl on a social media platform.

Enquiries led police to Royley who was using an alias name on the platform. The girl was not a child who Royley had taught.

Royley was arrested and a number of digital devices were seized including an iPad, laptop and mobile phones. Investigation of the devices found hundreds of indecent images being stored.

None of the indecent images were of children who Royley had taught.

Across the devices, a total of 1,257 indecent images of children were found. Two of these images were Category A images, 29 were Category B images and 1,226 were Category C images.

A further 330 images were found to have been on a device, distributed and then erased. A total of 98 of these images were Category A, 65 were Category B and 167 were Category C.

As the investigation into Royley continued, police were approached by a young woman who informed officers that Royley had taught her when she was younger and had carried out inappropriate behavior during this time including asking her to kiss and cuddle him.

Following a full investigation, Royley, 46, of Leicester, was charged with a number of offences.

At Leicester Crown Court last month (November), he pleaded guilty to three counts of making indecent images of children, three counts of distributing indecent images of children, one count of engaging in sexual communication with a child and one count of causing or inciting a girl under 13 to engage in sexual activity – no penetration.

Yesterday (Monday), at the same court, he was sentenced to five years in prison.

Police Investigating Officer Karen Mason, from the force’s Paedophile Online Investigation Team, said: “Thanks to the initial report being made, we were able to fully investigate Royley and uncover who he really was and the horrendous offences he had committed.

“This conviction has only happened thanks to the true bravery of victims who have spoken with us and to the dedication of the investigative team who remained committed to proving Royley’s crimes.

“If you have any concerns regarding someone online please ensure you report it to us. We have specially trained officers who will investigate while ensuring safeguarding is provided to victims involved.

“You can report online at www.leics.police.uk or by calling 101.