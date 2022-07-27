Leicestershire Police urge residents to lock their windows and doors after seeing an increase in burglaries

They have stepped up patrols after seeing an increase in the number of burglaries, and are urging residents to lock windows and doors when they are elsewhere in the house or outside.Det Insp Kev Hames said: “We know this time of year can see an increase in the number of burglaries in residential properties.“Most people don’t deliberately leave windows and doors unlocked, but think about if there is anything you do which makes you and your loved ones vulnerable.“Lock your doors, even if you’re at home, and be aware of open ground floor windows if you are not in the room. This is the chance a thief might take to enter your home.”