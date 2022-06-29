Leicestershire Police raise more than £50,000 by selling items on eBay

Some of the items sold on eBay

Leicestershire Police have raised over £50,000 already this year supporting their vital search and rescue team by selling items on eBay.

A search and rescue boat and designer clothing are among the latest goods to be sold by the force on its eBay site.

The police generated more than £120,000 last year to help fund their specialist search and rescue unit.

The force sells off surplus police goods, items recovered during investigations and not been claimed or reunited with their owners and property confiscated under the Proceeds of Crime Act (POCA).

A dinghy boat that was used by the search and rescue squad was sold on the site for more than £1,200.

“The money raised will then be passed on to the search and rescue team to continue their vital work alongside the force.

“Leicestershire Police was the first force in the country to use the eBay site to auction property in this way,” said Leicestershire Police.

Surplus police goods can include anything from unused electrical items to vehicles.

In 2021 an 18ct rose gold Rolex watch sold for more than £22,000.

A Moncler jacket was snapped up for £270 and a Louis Vuitton scarf and Beanie hat went for £365.

All of these items were seized under the Proceeds of Crime Act.

Paul Wenlock, of the force’s Economic Crime Unit, said: “This site is hugely beneficial for us in generating income from property which would just lie in storage or over time be destroyed.

“Since 2017, more than £900,000 has been generated through items auctioned on the site.

“The Rolex watch was one of the most expensive items we sold on the site in that period.

“As well as the watch, designer clothing was among the variety of items which were forfeited under POCA and auctioned on eBay in the last year,” said Mr Wenlock.

“Income generated from the sales of POCA items is submitted to the Home Office who then return a percentage of the money to the force which is shared between the police, victims, courts and the criminal justice system.

“The remaining income from the sale of other items remains with the force.”