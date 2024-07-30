Leicestershire Police officer charged with multiple offences – including misconduct in public office
Special constable William Heggs, aged 23, will appear before Leicester Magistrates Court on Wednesday (July 31) charged with one count of misconduct in public office, nine offences of unauthorised computer access and three offences of unlawfully obtaining/disclosing personal data.
The alleged offences took place between January 2021 and November 2021.
The charges follow an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC). They said: "We began our investigation in November 2021 following a mandatory conduct referral from Leicestershire Police. After completing our investigation we referred a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service who authorised the charges."