Leicestershire Police officer charged with multiple offences – including misconduct in public office

A Leicestershire Police officer has been charged with multiple charges, including allegations he shared images and information from incidents he attended.

Special constable William Heggs, aged 23, will appear before Leicester Magistrates Court on Wednesday (July 31) charged with one count of misconduct in public office, nine offences of unauthorised computer access and three offences of unlawfully obtaining/disclosing personal data.

The alleged offences took place between January 2021 and November 2021.

