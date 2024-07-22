Leicestershire Police officer arrested over indecent child images faces misconduct hearing

A Leicestershire Police constable who was arrested in connection with alleged offences relating to indecent images of children now faces a gross misconduct hearing.

The officer in question is a ‘Special’, which means they are a volunteer who has the same powers as regular police officers.

The constable was taken into custody last October on suspicion of “being in possession of indecent images of children”, Leicestershire Police said. The force said it was currently unable to say whether that case was still going through the courts.

The force also said the officer could not be named at this stage “for legal reasons”. Leicestershire Police has also not published the officer’s gender, nor whether their arrest led to any charges.

The gross misconduct hearing is set to take place next week at the force’s headquarters in Enderby.

A spokeswoman for Leicestershire Police said that the investigation into the constable was “ongoing”. She said: “An arrest has been made and the investigation is ongoing.

“No charging decision has been made at this stage. Therefore no charge has been made and no case has been heard in court.”