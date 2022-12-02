Leicestershire Police arrest 40 drivers at the start of their annual drink and drug driving campaign - one person was three times over the limit
Leicestershire Police have already arrested 33 drink and eight drug drivers just over a week into their annual campaign - including one person who was recorded three times over the limit.
While 25 of those arrests have been made in the city, drivers have also been detained across the county and Rutland.
Jonathan Clarkson, spokesperson for the Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland Road Safety Partnership, said: “Despite our repeated warnings this is a very disappointing start to our latest campaign, over 40 drivers have made the wrong decision to get behind the wheel while over the limit and been willing to put themselves and other innocent people at risk.”
This year’s campaign has been launched earlier to coincide with the World Cup and drivers are being reminded to enjoy the football responsibly, and if they are out celebrating with friends to think about how they will get home safely.
Mr Clarkson added: "If you see someone who appears to be a drink or drug driver enter a vehicle to drive away, make a note of the registration plate and the direction of travel and call your local police on 101 or make a make a free and anonymous call to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111."