Leicestershire Police and Crime Commissioner reflects on his first year in office fighting crime in Harborough and across the county

Leicestershire Police and Crime Commissioner Rupert Matthews

Leicestershire Police and Crime Commissioner Rupert Matthews is hailing his first year in office fighting crime in Harborough and across the county.

Mr Matthews says he has poured in extra cash to help beat criminals and has also made “sweeping improvements to public safety”.

The PCC spoke out after recently unveiling his Police and Crime Plan to keep people safe and crack down on crime over the next few years.

But Mr Matthews insists that there is far more to come.

“It has been a wonderful first year and I have relished every moment of meeting our communities to find out what I need to do to make their lives better and safer.

“The foundations of my Police and Crime Plan have been wholly based on these public priorities and I am happy to say we really are making steady progress against my promises, particularly around building stronger and more formidable local policing services,” said the county’s top civilian police officer.

“Since I was elected, there are more officers on the beat and their presence is already being keenly felt by our neighbourhoods, especially those in our rural areas.

“Providing our officers and staff with right training and equipment and technology is vital.

“I’m particularly pleased to see the Leicestershire Training Academy is delivering first class training for our officers to develop their careers.

“We will also soon be seeing new cars, uniforms, radio systems and technology to boost efficiency and effectiveness.

“I have also kept my promise to invest in our rural crime capabilities.

“And our Rural Crime Teams have hit the ground running to reassure residents, prevent crimes that impact rural livelihoods and quality of life and respond to the concerns of those they serve,” said Mr Matthews, of Kibworth Beauchamp.

“Elsewhere, I’ve reinvigorated our three People Zones and invested vital funding in these communities to help give young people purpose and direction so there is less risk of them falling into crime.

“Equally, we have secured long-term funding to secure and support the work undertaken by our Violence Reduction Network (VRN) to reduce serious violence and knife crime.

“Prevention has remained a key theme.

“It is testament to our hardworking partners, police officers and proactive enforcement operations that crime continues to fall across a range of areas,” said Mr Matthews.

“I am hopeful that the impact of Safer Streets funding this year will continue to have a positive effect on crime rates over the coming year.”

Paying tribute to diligent and dedicated local police officers, the PCC added: “Policing requires teamwork.

“I am well aware that none of the good work would have been possible without our dedicated and hard-working police officers, staff and volunteers.

“Our officers, especially, are vital to helping build trust and confidence in policing, putting themselves in the face of danger every day,” said Mr Matthews.

“I would like to thank them for their unfaltering support during my first year.