The man has been jailed

A father who sexually abused his young daughter has been jailed for 15 years.

In November 2019, the victim – who is now a teenager – told school friends she had been made to touch her dad. Staff at her school then contacted police and social services to report the incident.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The girl – who lives in Leicestershire but cannot be identified for legal reasons – was 11-years-old when the report was made. In January 2020, she made further comments saying she had been made to touch her dad inappropriately.

She also said he engaged in sexual activity with her at their home and that the offences had occurred when she was between nine and 11 years old.

Her dad was interviewed by police and denied the allegations.

However, he was charged with a number of offences and on January 10, following a trial at Leicester Crown Court, was found guilty of two counts of rape of a child under 13, two counts of assault of a child under 13 by penetration, two counts of sexual assault of a child under 13 and two counts of causing or inciting a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On April 5 at the same court he was sentenced to 15 years’ imprisonment. He is also subject to a sexual harm prevention order.

Det Cons Martin Burn, from the Child Sexual Abuse Investigation Unit, said: “The victim in this case has shown great bravery and courage in reporting what her dad had done – and giving evidence in a trial which led to his conviction.

“I’m certain he thought she wouldn’t say anything and that he’d get away with his crimes, However I hope the fact he’s now serving time in prison will mean he reflects on the severity of his crimes and the impact they’ve had on his own daughter.

“Likewise, I hope this provides a degree of closure to the victim and allows her to move on with her life.”

Advertisement

Advertisement