Knife man jailed after attacking two fathers in front of their children and then fleeing to Harborough

A man who injured two fathers in a knife attack, before fleeing to Market Harborough, has been jailed.

The victims were attacked by Kameron Grant-Smith, following an argument in Leicester city centre, as they protected their children.

Advertisement

Advertisement

One of the victims, aged 25, was stabbed multiple times as he lay on top of his child to prevent her from being hurt. The other, aged 32, was slashed on the arm and hand while carrying his son.

Kameron Grant-Smith

The 29-year-old, of no fixed address, fled the scene before he was found and arrested in Market Harborough the next day.

On Friday (February 20), at Leicester Crown Court, he was sentenced after pleading guilty to two counts of grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent and one count of possession of a bladed article in a public place at the start of the trial last Monday (February 13).

Advertisement

Advertisement

He was sentenced to eight years for one count of GBH, six years for the second count and eight months for possession of the weapon. The sentences will run concurrently.

Following the attack in August last year, the men were taken to hospital. The 25-year-old man suffered a fractured skull and serious injuries to one of his arms and is still receiving treatment. The 32-year-old man also suffered a head injury and cuts to one of his arms and hand. The children were not physically hurt.

Officers were able to quickly identify Grant-Smith as the person responsible after the car he had been driving was found abandoned. It had been hired from a rental company on the morning of the incident.

Detective Constable Katherine Dabrowska said: “This horrific incident is a clear example of the devastation carrying a knife and deciding to use it can have on all of those involved.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Grant-Smith’s actions that day left two men injured but also two children traumatised by what they had witnessed.

“I am pleased that justice have now been done and he will spend many years behind bars.”