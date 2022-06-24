Kibworth woman convicted for trying to get her former partner locked up for crimes he didn’t commit​​​​​​​

A woman from a Harborough district village has been handed a suspended jail sentence after she tried to get her former partner locked up for crimes he didn’t do.

Lucinda Woodward, 29, of Glebeland, Kibworth Harcourt, was given an 18-month prison term, suspended for 18 months, after she attempted to frame the father of her child.

She has been convicted of making a string of false allegations against her ex-partner following a painstaking five-year investigation by detectives.

Lucinda Woodward, 29, of Glebeland, Kibworth Harcourt, was given an 18-month prison term, suspended for 18 months, after she attempted to frame the father of her child.

Woodward was taken to court after Leicestershire Police’s specialist Domestic Abuse Investigation Unit (DAIU) made sure that she was finally brought to justice.

She was found guilty of four counts of perverting the cause of justice at Leicester Crown Court on Wednesday (June 22).

The complex police investigation stretches back to 2017.

Detectives launched enquiries after Woodward reported a number of crimes to officers.

They included a serious arson attack at her home in February 2017.

And every time Woodward claimed that her former partner had carried out the crimes, said police.

“As a result, he was arrested and officers in the Domestic Abuse Investigation Unit began to investigate.

“Following a number of enquiries spanning many weeks, it became clear the incidents were not as reported and that Woodward herself may have committed the offences in an effort to get her ex-partner in trouble with the law,” said Leicestershire Police after the trial ended.

“She was arrested and what followed was a very lengthy investigation which has taken more than five years to be heard in court.”

Det Con Glen Williams, the investigating officer, said: “Woodward carried out crimes with the full intention of framing her ex-partner to try and see him jailed for crimes he did not commit.

“On numerous occasions she lied to police but these lies quickly came to light and the focus of the investigation shifted to Woodward,” said Det Con Williams.

“After five years and a very lengthy investigation she has now had to answer for those lies in court.”

Saluting his team, Det Ch Insp Tim Lindley, the senior investigating officer, said: “The guilty verdict in this case is true testament to the investigating officer and others in the Domestic Abuse Investigation Unit.

“Their determination and resilience to see this case through has not waivered,” said Det Ch Insp Lindley.

“They saw through the story they were told and remained resolute that the right person would be put before the court.