Kibworth man among 11 people charged with drug offences

A man from Kibworth is among 11 people charged with drug offences.

A man from Kibworth is among 11 people charged with drug offences.

Rahim Hidri, aged 29, of Dairy Way was remanded in custody after appearing in front of Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Monday (July 25).

He and 10 others - from Northamptonshire, London and Northholt - were charged with conspiracy to produce cannabis after warrants were executed at 15 addresses last week.

Mr Hidri and five others were also charged with conspiring to supply cannabis.

It was part of Northamptonshire Police Force’s week of action focusing on serious and organised crime.