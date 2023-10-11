Carolyn said she was 'grateful' and 'humbled' to receive the unexpected award.

A Kibworth author has been recognised for her unwavering support to her fellow entrepreneurs, despite her own life obstacles.

Author and inspirational speaker Carolyn Parker joined the ‘Woman Who’ community group on Facebook earlier this year.

The group aims foster a supportive culture for female entrepreneurs looking to grow both personally and in business.

Carolyn nominated her business Restoring Self Belief for the annual Woman Who Achieves Solopreneur Awards. Her venture, in which she delivers talks and coaches others to share difficult experiences, draws on her own personal challenges as a victim of rape and domestic abuse.

She explained: “My confidence as a solo support worker of 12 years and an author of one year quickly grew. I was accepted and welcomed with open arms. So much so that I plucked up courage to nominate my Restoring Self Belief business - writing about my life secrets and challenges to give hope and encouragement to other women on similar journeys and providing support for them to write their own story.”

Although not selected as a finalist, Carolyn wrote an impactful personal post around her recent achievements, including the writing and publishing of her first memoir ‘From a Place Called Shame’, and her book’s inclusion in a US prisoner reading scheme.

The post attracted a lot of attention among the Woman Who community and resulted in an unexpected and unprecedented award for Carolyn during the group’s award ceremony.

The author was described by the hostess as ‘the woman who had consistently cheered other on, despite juggling significant life challenges, and whose positive outlook embodied the Woman Who community’.

Carolyn said: “You could have knocked me down with a feather. I was shocked, surprised, excited, grateful, humbled and immensely proud as I walked up to the stage, was presented with my glass Special Award and was photographed with the biggest smile on my face.