“I live in fear every day and have to remind myself constantly that he can’t hurt me anymore.”

These are the victim’s brave words as 25-year-old Kane Brookes, who attempted to murder her in March this year, was jailed today (Friday).

Brookes, of Feildingway, Lutterworth, had pleaded guilty to the attempted murder of the woman, who is in her 20s, as well as to the unlawful wounding of a man when he appeared at Leicester Crown Court in June.

Kane Brookes

Today, at the same court, he was sentenced to life imprisonment to serve a minimum of 13 years.

The woman had been at an address in Enderby Road, Blaby, at around 12.30am on Wednesday March 15 this year when Brookes, who was known to her and was also at the address, attacked her stabbing her multiple times including to her head, neck, chest, back, arms and legs.

She suffered multiple stab wounds and from serious bleeding and was rushed to hospital where she underwent emergency surgery.

The male victim, who was aged 18 at the time, who was also in the property was attacked by Brookes suffering a single stab wound to his chest. He was also taken to hospital following the incident.

Both have since been discharged from hospital but continue to undergo treatment and to be severely affected following the incident.

In a victim impact statement, the woman said: “I do not feel safe anymore. I get nightmares and repetitive flashbacks. I remember everything that happened like it was yesterday and I can’t escape it. I disassociate regularly and think about the endless possibilities as to why this happened to me.”

Police were called to the property at about 12.30am by East Midlands Ambulance Service who were in attendance. Brookes had fled from the scene.

But information received led to officers locating the defendant nearby shortly after the incident where he was arrested.

A police dog deployed to the scene with an officer also quickly located the knife which had been used in a bin nearby.

A full investigation carried out by police then led to Brookes being charged two days later on March 17.

Officer in the case, Detective Constable Mike Sime, said: “This was a horrific and extremely distressing incident in which a young woman and man both suffered horrendous injuries.

“My focus today is on these two victims, on their bravery, their recovery and on their future. The fear and pain they both must have felt on that night is unimaginable and I am in awe at the courage they have shown since to ensure Brookes was brought before the courts and faced responsibility for his actions. Thank you both for this and I hope today does help you in some way as you continue to move forward with your lives.”

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Inspector Emma Matts added: “This investigation involved an immediate response at the scene, fast moving enquiries and detailed investigative work which led to Brookes quickly being located, a charge being made two days after the incident and the defendant being left with no choice but to plead guilty to his crimes.”