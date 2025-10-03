Jailed: Burglars who ransacked Harborough district house while terrified owners locked themselves in the bathroom

Two burglars who ransacked a house in the Harborough district while the terrified owners locked themselves in the bathroom, have been jailed.

Frank Stanley, 21, and Tom Smith, 20, were arrested after officers from Bedfordshire Police’s specialist burglary unit Operation Maze linked them to burglaries in Central Bedfordshire and Leicestershire.

Stanley, of Gifford Road, Bedford, admitted four burglaries in September and October 2024. At Luton Crown Court on September 24 he was sentenced to three years and six months in prison.

Smith, of Ampthill Road, Kempston Hardwick, received three years and four months after admitting the same four burglaries and an additional burglary and theft of a motor vehicle.

The Harborough district burglary happened in Houghton on the Hill last October. The homeowner spotted the suspects on CCTV in his garden and called 999. While he was talking to the operator, they broke into the house.

The owners locked themselves in the bathroom, terrified of being attacked, but could hear the burglars crashing through the house before making their escape.

Using CCTV, automatic number plate recognition and other intelligence, officers were able to link Stanley and Smith to the offences.

Detective Constable Andrew Boston, of Operation Maze, said: “I can only imagine how terrifying it must have been for the victims to have these men raiding their property while they were actually in the house.

“Stanley and Smith showed a total disregard for them and the other victims whose homes they invaded, so it is good that they are now behind bars.

“It also shows the value of CCTV in a property which really helped us in securing these convictions.”

Operation Maze’s focus on burglary has now secured for Bedfordshire one of the highest clear-up rates in the country.

“We are obviously proud of that record,” said DC Boston, “but we know there is plenty more work to do.

“We will attend every burglary, but we also rely on information we receive from the public, so we’d appeal for anyone who knows anything to come forward.”

Anyone with information can contact Bedfordshire Police on the website https://www.beds.police.uk/ro/report/ or call 101.