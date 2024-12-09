'It's our whole family income gone' - thieves steal chipper and trailer from Lutterworth business

The stolen chipper and trailer.
A family business says its livelihood is at stake after thieves stole a trailer and chipper worth £9,000 from Lutterworth.

Owners of L Dempsey Tree and Garden Care had the items, worth a total £9,000, stolen from a unit in Lower Leicester Road on Sunday night.

Owner Donna Mobbs said: “We literally can’t work now. My son is 17 and left school early and he works with my partner. It’s our whole family income gone until we can save for a new chipper or trailer. One or the other would help but they took both.”

The thieves smashed through a barrier on Leicester Road to access the vehicles which they hooked on to their own before making off with them.

This image is believed to relate to the theft.

The owners say the theft happened shortly before 6pm on Sunday (December 8).

A Leicestershire Police spokesperson said: “[The theft] relates to a trailer and chipper from a unit in Lower Leicester Road, Lutterworth, sometime between 9am on Saturday and 9am this morning (Monday). Enquiries are continuing into the incident.”

Anyone with information or witnesses can contact 101 or report it via www.leics.police.uk.

