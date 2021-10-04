IT technician who 'felt a great deal of resentment' towards a Harborough secondary school admits carrying out a devastating cyber attack on it

An IT technician who “felt a great deal of resentment” towards a Market Harborough secondary school where he used to work carried out a devastating cyber attack on it.

Adam Georgeson, 29, admitted two charges of computer misuse today (Monday) after he targeted Welland Park Academy on Welland Park Road.

He also attacked the IT systems of another former employer, a court heard today.

Georgeson hacked into the 1,000-student Welland Park Academy’s computer network on January 16 this year.

The cyber-criminal downloaded and wiped data from the system and changed the passwords of several staff members.

Georgeson’s sophisticated and calculated virtual assault - which involved 14 different steps - led to nobody at the school being able to access the IT system at all.

His attack had a massive impact as almost all pupils at Welland Park school were then being forced to learn remotely at home amid a Covid winter lockdown.

Just five days later on January 21, Georgeson, who was then working for an IT firm in Rutland, was arrested by Leicestershire Police.

The IT company then alerted police on March 9 that they had suffered a series of “malicious and unauthorised actions against their computer systems”.

Georgeson quickly became detectives’ prime suspect as it was established he had been dismissed by the firm the previous month.

The changes made to the IT firm’s system included altering passwords and adjusting the phone system used to contact customers.

Today Georgeson, of Robin Lane, Wellingborough, admitted two counts of unauthorised acts with intent to impair operation of or prevent/hinder access to a computer when he appeared at Leicester Crown Court.

After the case, Det Con Anthony Jones, of the cyber-crime team within Leicestershire Police’s Digital Hub, said: “Georgeson said he went into the school’s system because he was bored and decided to start deleting things.

“However, he realised his actions were traceable and would be caught and so his actions became even more malicious.”

He added: “There was a great deal of resentment towards both his former employers.

“But that’s no excuse for his actions which caused significant problems for both and could have had more damaging consequences.

“I hope this case will serve as an example that Leicestershire Police takes all reports of cyber-crime seriously and will fully investigate them in order to bring the perpetrators to justice.”

Georgeson is now due to be sentenced at Leicester Crown Court on January 27, 2022.