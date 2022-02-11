IT technician jailed for carrying out devastating cyber attack on Harborough secondary school

Adam Georgeson, 29, was jailed at Leicester Crown Court after he cynically Welland Park Academy on Welland Park Road on January 16 last year.

An IT technician who carried out a devastating cyber attack on a Market Harborough secondary school hitting over 1,000 students was today (Friday) jailed for 21 months.

Adam Georgeson, 29, was jailed at Leicester Crown Court after he cynically Welland Park Academy on Welland Park Road on January 16 last year.

He launched the attack because he bitterly resented losing his job at the school – and he cost over 1,000 students learning at home four days of online lessons.

Georgeson was jailed after he admitted two counts of computer misuse.

The cyber-criminal pleaded guilty to two charges of unauthorised acts with intent to impair operation of or prevent/hinder access to a computer.

Embittered Georgeson, of Robin Lane, Wellingborough, downloaded and wiped data from Welland Park Academy’s system and changed the passwords of several staff.

His sophisticated and calculated virtual revenge assault - which involved 14 different steps - led to nobody at the school being able to access the IT system at all.

Georgeson’s attack had a massive impact as almost all pupils at the school were then being forced to learn remotely at home amid a Covid winter lockdown.

Just five days later on January 21, 2021, Georgeson, who was then working for an IT firm in Rutland, was arrested by Leicestershire Police.

The IT company then alerted police on March 9 that they had suffered a series of “malicious and unauthorised actions against their computer systems”.

Georgeson quickly became detectives’ prime suspect as it emerged he had been fired by the firm just the previous month.

The changes made to the IT firm’s system included altering passwords and adjusting the phone system used to contact customers.

After seeing Georgeson jailed today, Det Con Anthony Jones, of Leicestershire Police’s cyber-crime team, said: “Georgeson accessed the IT systems of both his former employers because he resented the fact he had lost both jobs.

“When he realised his actions could be traced, he went even further and his actions became even more damaging.

“I’m pleased that he has been sentenced for his actions and hope he takes time to reflect on the severity of his crimes,” added Det Con Jones.

“I also hope this case serves as an example to our communities that our dedicated team within the Digital Hub takes reports of crime extremely seriously and will work to ensure those responsible are brought to justice.

“If you, or anyone you know, have been a victim of such a crime then please let us know.

“Together we can bring people to justice.”

This afternoon Julie McBrearty, the head of Welland Park Academy, told the Harborough Mail that the shattering cyber-attack cost the school £15,000 to repair.

“Although you cannot put a 'cost' on lost learning!

“We temporarily lost access to online learning during the second national lockdown.

“Thanks to the sterling work of Leicestershire cyber police and our own IT staff the culprit was quickly apprehended, the damage to learning limited to just 4 days without online lessons,” said Julie.

“There was no exfiltration of staff or students' data because of the robust ICT infrastructure at the school which has Cyber Essentials Certification.

“Unfortunately, there was some damage to information stored on personal devices.

“We worked with the police to recover this data and limit damage where possible.

“All our students are taught about ESafety , how to assess risk and strategies to ensure they are safe online,” added Julie.

“A group of our students have previously worked with the local police as digital leaders to ensure the material the police produce for training and education is student friendly.

“Just this week students have attended assemblies in line with Safer Internet Day and understand because of our experience as a school how real the dangers are.

“This custodial sentence will make it clear that this criminal activity has significant consequences for both victims and perpetrator.