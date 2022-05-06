Huntsman in court accused of seriously injuring protester by riding his horse over her near Harborough

A huntsman is due to appear at court today (Friday) after a hunt saboteur was seriously injured in countryside near Market Harborough.

Chris Mardles, 25, is set to go before magistrates in Northampton accused of grievous bodily harm.

He was charged after animal rights activist and saboteur Mel Broughton was injured in the incident near the village of Sibbertoft on September 5, 2020.

A huntsman is due to appear at court today (Friday) after a hunt saboteur was seriously injured in countryside near Market Harborough.

Mardles, who was a whipper-in with the Pytchley with Woodland Hunt at the time, is accused of riding his horse over Mr Broughton, who was with the Northants Hunt Sabs group.

The victim suffered broken bones and a collapsed lung and was flown to Northampton General Hospital by air ambulance for urgent treatment.